Methuen

Shooting investigation underway now in Methuen

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning, the department has confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Officers were on scene at the reported shooting on Boston Street early Monday, with an area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Authorities were not able to provide additional details. More information is expected to be announced later Monday morning.

