Man Shot, Killed in Mattapan Driveway, Police Say

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a home on Hazelton Street at 9:09 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, police said they learned a man in his early 20s was actually shot in the nearby driveway of 1337 Blue Hill Ave.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area resident Royce White was just starting her day when she said she heard gunshots.

"Took my breakfast upstairs and heard the shots. And looked out the window. Saw nothing at all and 5 minutes later saw all these police cars come around the corner," White recalled.

Across the street, Peter Papadogiammis was working at a dry cleaner.

"I had a customer and I just heard like about 3 or 4 shots. Gunshots. And all of a sudden I saw police arriving like right away," Papadogiammis said. "After a few minutes, I went across the street and saw a man laying on the property over there like flat."

Witnesses told police another man was seen running from the area but it's unclear if he is a suspect or another target of the shooter.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident is the latest violence in the streets of Boston this summer.

"Well, a few weeks ago it was like a block from here like one o'clock, there was a shooting," Papadogiammis said. A block from here on Norfolk Street. Lately, I don't know… it's getting worse."

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is calling on residents in the neighborhood to come forward with information.

Gross said during the rise in violence this summer, many people have stepped up to cooperate with people and he would like to see more of that. He also said too many violent criminals are being released back to the streets because of the pandemic.

"I can tell you what the mentality of the street is and so can several people in the neighborhood," Gross said. "They will tell you right now the mentality is, 'we can do what we want.' But we're not going to take that. We're going to continue to fight."

While the shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.