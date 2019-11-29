Shoppers Out Early to Score Black Friday Deals

By Monica Madeja and Lara Salahi

Shopping centers and malls across Massachusetts opened early to accommodate shoppers on the hunt for Black Friday deals. 

The parking lot of Burlington Mall was crowded as early as 6a.m. Not all stores in the mall were open that early, but that did not stop crowds of people from arriving. 

"It's become a tradition," said Justin Feldhouse, General Manager of Burlington Mall. "People like to get out of the house after they've eaten their big plate of turkey and work it off and try to score as many deals as they can." 

The holiday shopping season is condensed this year since Thanksgiving arrived later in the month. 

Online shoppers are expected to break a spending record this season. Americans are expected to spend $4.4 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics. A majority of the spending is done through mobile devices. 

