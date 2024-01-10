Shrewsbury mobile home collapses under weight of snow and water

A mobile home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, will be torn down after it collapsed from the weight of water and snow on its roof, firefighters said Wednesday.

The resident escaped unharmed when the structure on Hartford Turnpike collapsed, firefighters said. Emergency crews shored up the building to prevent any further collapse and to protect neighboring homes.

The building, built in 1970, will have to be torn down, firefighters said.

A heavy load can cause a roof to collapse if not cleared properly, a particular risk for flat roofs where snow or water may not run off.

The Worcester area received around a foot of snow during the weekend storm

Signs of a structural issue include a sag in the roof, cracks in walls or masonry, creaking, cracking or popping noises or severe leaks. If you think a building may have roof damage, get out immediately and call 911. For more winter safety tips, visit the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency website.