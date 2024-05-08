Bridgewater

‘Significant police presence' in Bridgewater related to firearms, drug investigations, source says

A law enforcement source tells the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Massachusetts State Police are executing several search warrants

By Marc Fortier

A "significant police presence" is being reported in a neighborhood in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, related to ongoing firearms and drug investigations, according to a law enforcement source.

Bridgewater police said in a social media post shortly after 7 a.m. that the investigation is centered around the Beebe Road area.

A law enforcement source tells the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Massachusetts State Police are executing several search warrants in connection with firearms and drug investigations.

There is no word of any arrests at this time.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

No further details have been released.

