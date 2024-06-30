Stoughton

Sinkhole on Route 24 in Stoughton causes major traffic delays

Emergency crews worked Sunday afternoon to fix a major sinkhole that emerged on Route 24 southbound in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

The sinkhole appeared near mile marker 37, and led to miles-long traffic delays into the early evening.

Massachusetts State Police shut down the center and right lanes as MassDOT crews worked to fix the roadway. The lanes were reopened by 6p.m. on Sunday. MassDOT says the repairs will not affect Monday morning's commute.

Stoughton
