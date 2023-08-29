New Hampshire

Six people displaced, cat, dog, and snake rescued from fire in Derry, NH

The blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical wiring failure

By Marc Fortier

Six people were displaced, and a cat, dog and a snake were rescued from a house fire in Derry, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

The Derry Fire Department said they received a call at 6:13 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire on Hampstead Road. When they arrived, firefighters said smoke was showing from the rear of the two-story, single-fmaily home.

Additional crews were called in from Derry, Londonderry, Windham, Auburn, Salem and Manchester to help battle the blaze.

The fire was declared under control at 7:27 a.m., officials said.

As they were fighting the fire, a cat, a dog and a snake were found inside the home, rescued by firefighters and reunited with the family.

Six people lived in the home, including two adults, two adult children and two younger children. The Red Cross is working with the family to help them find temporary housing until they are able to return to their home.

The fire remains under investigation, but officials said it is believed to be accidental in nature, with a preliminary cause of electrical wiring failure.

