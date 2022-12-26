Local

plane crash

Small Plane Flips Over While Landing at NH Airfield

The plane crashed about 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate what happened

By Asher Klein

A small plane crashed while landing at Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
A small plane landing at a New Hampshire airfield flipped and landed on its roof Monday afternoon, federal aviation officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot, the only person on the single-engine Bellanca Citabria, was hurt in the crash at Hampton Airfield.

The plane crashed about 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate what happened, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

NBC10 Boston was reaching out to local authorities for more information on the pilot's condition.

