Smoke Bomb Used in Bizarre Incident at NH Mall Jewelry Store

A smoke bomb was set off in a jewelry store inside a New Hampshire mall this week, prompting the building's evacuation, police said.

The man who set off the smoke bomb Wednesday evening at the Mall at Rockingham Park escaped -- dropping a bag as he ran off that had more devices inside, Salem police said.

No one was hurt in the chaos, and police didn't say whether anything was stolen from the store. But the incident did cause damage to the store and the mall.

The incident began when a man in the first floor jewelry store who'd been asking about jewelry, but the owner, suspicious about what the man was doing, didn't take any out, police said. At about 6 p.m., the man knelt down and set off the smoke bomb near the store's registers.

The owner ran around the counter and tossed the smoking device outside of the store and into the mall, and the man who'd set off the device ran off moments later, according to police, who shared security video of the incident.

The Nashua bomb squad was called in to examine the bag the man left behind, which they secured after examining with an X-ray machine.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Salem police at 603-893-1911.

