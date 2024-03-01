Chelsea

House fire sends heavy smoke over Chelsea

Details on the fire on Maverick Street weren't immediately available

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters were battling a blaze behind homes in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday, sending smoke over the area.

Details on the fire on Maverick Street weren't immediately available. NBC10 Boston was reaching out to local authorities.

The location is near the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93.

Smoke seen over Chelsea, Massachusetts, from an NBC10 Boston camera on Friday, March 1, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Smoke seen over Chelsea, Massachusetts, from an NBC10 Boston camera on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

ChelseaMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us