Ayer

Body of Snowmobiler Recovered From Pond in Possible Drowning

A partially frozen snowmobile was found near the body

By Alec Greaney

snowmobile sign
FILE - Getty Images

A man who had been missing for more than a week was found dead in Ayer on Saturday in a case of possible drowning, authorities said.

Divers recovered the body of the 49-year-old man from Grove Pond around 4:45 p.m., ending an extensive search, according to Ayer police. A partially frozen snowmobile was also found near the body.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was first reported missing to police on Jan. 29. He was last known to be near Grove Pond, where he was believed to be riding a snowmobile on the ice.

Investigators found snowmobile tracks leading onto the pond, but none exiting the area.

The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, Ayer Fire Department, Massachusetts Environmental Police and Webster Fire Department assisted the Ayer police with the search.

