Southie Cocktail News: Raise Your Glass to the Winter Season!

The Broadway

The Broadway has a released some new additions to their cocktail list! Enjoy a Winter Spice Sangria or Cranberry Lime Seltzer! Try the Jilted Lovers made with Ghost tequila, yellow chartreuse, giffard passion fruit, lime, or a Crimson Sour Buffalo Trace bourbon, nonino amaro, lemon, house-made simple!

Capo

Be the life of the party and bring home Capo’s to go cocktails -- now available throughout the holiday season! Options include; Mulled Wine, Red Sangria, Capo Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini! Add an extra something special with house made Pumpkin or Peppermint Mocha Cream for $5!

Yellow Door

Yellow Door is now offering some new seasonal cocktails like pear and burnt orange margaritas, spiced sangria, and the Waking Up in Tijuana, made with cinnamon infused cold brew, tequila, George coffee liquor and vanilla whipped cream. You can check out the full drink menu here!

The Playwright

Enjoy a seasonal brunch flight of cocktails at the Playwright! This rotation features winter flavors like sugar cookie, vanilla, mint, caramel and more! Check out the shots below:

City Tap House

With the temperatures slowly starting to dip, City Tap House has created a new CYOC (“Create Your Own Cocktail”) series to warm your hearts and bellies all winter long. On Friday, the Fort Point hotspot will debut a collection of “Handwarmers” that can come laced with up to three spirits (or served nonalcoholic) and topped with sugary additions. You can learn more here!

Loco

New month, new charity marg at Loco! Time to give into Pear Pressure! Pear Pressure is made with tequila, prickly pear liqueur, thai chili, guava purée. One dollar from every cocktail will be donated to @hosphomes, who help cover housing costs for families coming to Boston for medical care!

