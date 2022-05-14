[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning brewery in Central Massachusetts is shutting down.

According to Kelley Kasa of BABES (Boston Area Beer Enthusiasts Society), Spencer Trappist Brewery is ceasing operations, with a post from the brewery's Facebook page saying the following:

After more than a year of consultation and reflection, the monks of St. Joseph's Abbey have come to the sad conclusion that brewing is not a viable industry for us and that it is time to close the Spencer Brewery. We want to thank all our customers for their support and encouragement over the years. Our beer will be available in our regular retail outlets while supplies last. Please keep us in your prayers.

St. Joseph's Abbey, which is a community of Trappist monks, debuted Spencer Trappist Brewery in early 2014, producing the only certified Trappist beer made in the United States. In its first year of operation, it was voted the best new brewery in the country by The Huffington Post/The Daily Meal along with Fox News.

The address for Spencer Trappist Brewery is 167 N Spencer Road, Spencer, MA, 01562. Its website is at https://spencerbrewery.com/