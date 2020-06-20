Spray-Painted Swastikas Prompt Investigation Into Possible Hate Crime

A set of vandalisms, including spray-painted swastikas on a car in Revere on June 11, is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities say.

Police received reports of the vandalism on Lantern Road, where multiple orange swastikas covered the sides, hood and rear windshield of a silver Toyota sedan. The words “white power” were also discovered that morning to have been painted orange in the middle of the same road.

Revere Police said they immediately opened an investigation into the incident. That investigation is active and ongoing.