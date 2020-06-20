Local

Spray-Painted Swastikas Prompt Investigation Into Possible Hate Crime

A road in Revere was also discovered to be painted with the words "white power" the same morning

By Alec Greaney

A set of vandalisms was painted on a car and road in Revere on June 11, 2020, prompting police to open an investigation of a possible hate crime.

Police received reports of the vandalism on Lantern Road, where multiple orange swastikas covered the sides, hood and rear windshield of a silver Toyota sedan. The words “white power” were also discovered that morning to have been painted orange in the middle of the same road.

Revere Police said they immediately opened an investigation into the incident. That investigation is active and ongoing.

