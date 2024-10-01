State police cruiser working I-90 detail struck by another car in Newton

Two lanes of Interstate 90 were closed Monday night in Newton, Massachusetts, after a state police cruiser working highway detail was struck by another vehicle.

State police tell NBC10 Boston that the police vehicle was hit shortly after 9:20 p.m. while inside the detail setup near mile marker 126.8 on I-90 westbound.

Injuries were reported, according to state police, but there was no immediate information on who was injured, or the extent of their injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said two lanes were closed at mile marker 126 due to the crash.

Further details have not been released, including who was behind the wheel of the car that struck the police cruiser, or what caused the crash.