Authorities are searching for the driver who hit a 60-year-old woman at a crosswalk in South Boston and took off, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The hit-and-run happened at 7:17 a.m. Monday when a woman crossing Day Boulevard was hit by a car. State police said the driver was traveling toward L Street at the time of the crash and continued on that road after the incident.

Authorities said the woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation determined the vehicle turned left onto L Street then made an immediate right onto Columbia Road.

State police said the vehicle is described as a mid-to-late-2000s Lincoln Town car that is possibly beige or silver. It has dark tint on its rear window and rear passenger window, but none on its front. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s front side and the driver’s sideview mirror was broken off and recovered at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who recognizes the vehicle is encouraged to contact Massachusetts State Police – South Boston at 617-740-7710.