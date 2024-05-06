Massachusetts

Steward Health Care files for bankruptcy

Steward Health Care says patience and employees shouldn't experience any disruptions in care

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Steward Health Care, the largest physician-led hospital operator in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy early Monday morning.

The health care network said it will continue to operate its 32 hospitals, including eight in Massachusetts, while it restructures its finances under court supervision.

Steward said it's still finalizing the terms of the $75 million bankruptcy.

Steward Health Care, which teeters on a financial crisis that could put multiple Massachusetts hospitals in jeopardy, is a "house of cards and a charade," Gov. Maura Healey said a week ago, continuing to lash out at the for-profit health care system that is one of the state's largest employers. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston
"Steward Health Care has done everything in its power to operate successfully in a highly challenging health care environment," Dr. Ralph de la Torre, chief executive officer of Steward, said in a release Monday. "Filing for Chapter 11 restructuring is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, employees, and communities at this time."

Steward said patience and employees shouldn't experience any disruptions in care.

"The Healey-Driscoll administration is working with Steward and any potential partners to support an orderly transfer of ownership that protects access to care, preserves jobs and stabilizes our health care system," Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh  said Monday.

