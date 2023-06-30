Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Stolen moving van slams into closed-down Kmart in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A stolen U-Haul van slammed into the front of a closed-down Kmart store early Friday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police.

Police in the city said they responded to an alarm at the former retailer on Main Street, and found the moving van smashed into the front of the store. Officers responded shortly after midnight.

No one was in the van when officers arrived. The building was empty, and no injuries have been reported by police.

Additional details were not released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Brockton news

Brockton Jun 27

Judge denies former Brockton police chief's effort to get case dismissed

Massachusetts Jun 16

Brockton murder suspect remains hospitalized after ramming two police cruisers

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us