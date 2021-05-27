Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Evacuated in Boston Over Hazardous Leak

The building, on Everett Street in Brighton, was evacuated and no one has been reported hurt, according to the Boston Fire Department.

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters and hazmat teams swarmed a Stop & Shop supermarket in Boston where a potentially harmful leak was reported Wednesday, fire officials said.

The building, on Everett Street in Brighton, was evacuated and no one has been reported hurt, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cause of the level-2 Hazmat response was a Freon gas leak in a second-floor machine room, firefighters said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cape Cod 10 mins ago

Cape Officials Say Keep Vaccine Card Close as Summer Kicks Off

Boston Public Library 41 mins ago

Boston Public Library to Reopen Next Month

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Stop & ShopBOSTONBoston Fire DepartmentallstonBrighton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us