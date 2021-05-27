Stop & Shop Evacuated in Boston Over Hazardous Leak

Firefighters and hazmat teams swarmed a Stop & Shop supermarket in Boston where a potentially harmful leak was reported Wednesday, fire officials said.

The building, on Everett Street in Brighton, was evacuated and no one has been reported hurt, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the level-2 Hazmat response was a Freon gas leak in a second-floor machine room, firefighters said.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.