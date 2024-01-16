crime

Store clerk robbed at knifepoint in Milford

The suspect reportedly came into the store brandishing two knives and tried to slash the clerk before leaving with $200

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police in Milford, Massachusetts, are looking for a man accused of robbing another man at knifepoint at a local convenience store.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday at the USB Connection Services convenience store on Main Street, police said.

The store clerk, told police the suspect came into the store brandishing two knives and tried to slash him before leaving with $200.

The suspect was wearing a black coat, jeans and a mask and spoke Spanish, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public to review any surveillance of the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-473-3800.

