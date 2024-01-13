PHOTOS: Storm causes major flooding across New England

Authorities across New England have been facing major coastal flooding after declaring an emergency during the deluge of last week’s storm.

16 photos
1/16
Waves crash over the sea wall flooding the road in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
2/16
Portland PD
3/16
People watch waves crash over the sea wall in Revere, Massachusetts on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
4/16
Portland PD
5/16
Ocean water floods Pear Ave. in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
6/16
A car stalled out due to water intake in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
7/16
Robin Bagwell
8/16
Mark Garfinkel
9/16
Cars parked in a flooded driveway are moved out of the area in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 13, 2024. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas and streets as a third storm in a week batters the state. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
10/16
Portland PD
11/16
Portland, Maine Police Department/Facebook
12/16
13/16
14/16
15/16
16/16

This article tagged under:

floodingMassachusetts

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Winter storm slams northern US
Photos: Winter storm slams northern US
Flooding in Revere and Winthrop
Flooding in Revere and Winthrop
Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor
Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor
5 captivating images showing the aftermath of Sunday's snowstorm
5 captivating images showing the aftermath of Sunday's snowstorm
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us