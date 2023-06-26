Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoughton

Stoughton streets shut by ‘major water main break'

Pleasant Street was blocked on Prospect, Chestnut and Grove streets

By Asher Klein

A damaged street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, after a water main break on Monday, June 26, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A "major water main break" has shut down several streets in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday, possibly for hours, police said.

The break initially affected Pleasant Street between Lincoln and Union streets, according to Stoughton police — they said that Pleasant Street was blocked on Prospect, Chestnut and Grove streets.

About 40 minutes later, the list of closures had shrunk, down to Prospect Street between Walnut and Pleasant streets.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main to break. Aerial footage showed a hole in the ground that was several feet across.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Stoughtonfloodingwater main break
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us