Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wind damage

Strong Winds Cause Downed Trees, Power Outages in Some Communities

Gusts of 40 to 45 mph were expected into the afternoon

By Melissa Buja

Grafton Police Department

Strong winds in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Thursday led to downed trees and power outages in some communities.

In Grafton, a large tree fell on the town common and partially blocked the roadway, according to police. Authorities urged residents in the area to use caution.

Further north in Tyngsborough, police reported multiple power outages throughout town due to high wind gusts.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

mbta 2 hours ago

Shuttles Deployed on Green Line Due to Damaged Train: MBTA

Weather 3 hours ago

Snow Continues to Fall in Northern New England

In Methuen, a large tree fell across Salem Street and power lines were also down in the area, according to police. National Grid was responding.

Authorities in Pelham, New Hampshire, also asked residents to seek alternate routes due to a downed tree that was blocking the southbound lane on Mammoth Road by Bush Hill.

Gusts of 40 to 45 mph were expected into the afternoon, according to NBC10 Boston chief meteorologist Matt Noyes.

This article tagged under:

wind damageGraftonfallen treesheavy wind
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us