Strong Winds Cause Downed Trees, Power Outages in Some Communities

Strong winds in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Thursday led to downed trees and power outages in some communities.

In Grafton, a large tree fell on the town common and partially blocked the roadway, according to police. Authorities urged residents in the area to use caution.

Further north in Tyngsborough, police reported multiple power outages throughout town due to high wind gusts.

In Methuen, a large tree fell across Salem Street and power lines were also down in the area, according to police. National Grid was responding.

Authorities in Pelham, New Hampshire, also asked residents to seek alternate routes due to a downed tree that was blocking the southbound lane on Mammoth Road by Bush Hill.

Gusts of 40 to 45 mph were expected into the afternoon, according to NBC10 Boston chief meteorologist Matt Noyes.