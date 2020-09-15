Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
food & drink

Summer Shack Is Opening a Pop-Up in Cambridge's Harvard Square

It's taking over the outdoor space of the now-closed Legal Sea Foods in front of the Charles Hotel

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Summer Shack

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of seafood restaurants will be joined by a temporary location that will reside in one of the busiest parts of Cambridge.

According to a note sent to us by Adam of the Boston Hospitality and Tourism Industry Blog Summer Shack opens a pop-up restaurant Wednesday in Harvard Square, taking over the outdoor space of the now-closed Legal Sea Foods in front of the Charles Hotel. A post from Summer Shack indicates that the dining spot will remain open until the end of October, and that its menu will include such items as clam chowder, oysters on the half shell, crab cakes, lobster potstickers, lobster rolls, sesame crusted yellowfin tuna, seared sea scallops, fish tacos, and a "shack smash" burger along with a pie of the day.

Currently, permanent locations of Summer Shack can be found in Cambridge's Alewife area, Boston's Back Bay, and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The address for the pop-up location of Summer Shack in Harvard Square is One Bennett Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations is at https://www.summershackrestaurant.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 10 mins ago

Western Wildfire Smoke Thickens in New England

colleges reopening 21 mins ago

Over 100 BC Students Have Tested Positive for COVID-19. Now the Baker Administration Is Stepping in

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkCambridgeHarvard SquareLegal Sea FoodsCharles Hotel
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us