Summer Shack Is Opening a Pop-Up in Cambridge's Harvard Square

A local group of seafood restaurants will be joined by a temporary location that will reside in one of the busiest parts of Cambridge.



According to a note sent to us by Adam of the Boston Hospitality and Tourism Industry Blog Summer Shack opens a pop-up restaurant Wednesday in Harvard Square, taking over the outdoor space of the now-closed Legal Sea Foods in front of the Charles Hotel. A post from Summer Shack indicates that the dining spot will remain open until the end of October, and that its menu will include such items as clam chowder, oysters on the half shell, crab cakes, lobster potstickers, lobster rolls, sesame crusted yellowfin tuna, seared sea scallops, fish tacos, and a "shack smash" burger along with a pie of the day.



Currently, permanent locations of Summer Shack can be found in Cambridge's Alewife area, Boston's Back Bay, and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.



The address for the pop-up location of Summer Shack in Harvard Square is One Bennett Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations is at https://www.summershackrestaurant.com/



