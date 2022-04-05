Suspect Accused of Peeping Into Children's Bedroom Window in Dracut

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts have identified a suspect accused of peeping into a children's bedroom.

Police said they received two separate reports of a suspicious male looking into the bedroom. In the first, a resident reported she was walking her dog around 2 a.m. Monday when the dog started barking at a set of bushes. She then saw the suspect coming out of a section of bushes near an apartment at 120 Skyline Drive.

Another resident of the same building said she was awoken by a barking dog and then heard her children crying. When she went to check on them, her 5-year-old told her there was a man looking into the room, according to police.

Officers searched the area but did not immediately find the suspect. Later however, police got a call that the suspect had returned to the area and was driving off in a vehicle. Police stopped that vehicle and identified their suspect.

The suspect has not been publicly identified at this time, but police said there will be charges. The owner of the property has also issued a no-trespass order to keep the suspect away from the area.

"This was a concerning incident, and I want to thank the residents who contacted us and provided us with information that was key to this investigation," said Dracut Deputy Chief David Chartrand in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to report anything suspicious to Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.