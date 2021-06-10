Suspect in Robbery, Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Held Without Bail

A man authorities say caused a fatal wrong-way crash while fleeing from the scene of a robbery was held without bail Thursday at his arraignment held via video from his hospital room, prosecutors said.

William Leger, 35, of Somerville, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to several charges including vehicular homicide by reckless operation and unarmed robbery during the arraignment, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney's Office.

He was held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 17.

Authorities say Leger robbed a convenience story on Wednesday, then while fleeing in a stolen vehicle south on the northbound lanes of Route 107 in Saugus, crashed head-on into another vehicle. Police had already broken off pursuit.

A crash in Saugus claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Ashley Forward, 19, of Lynn, died at the scene. Leger was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A message seeking comment was left with Leger's attorney.