Suspect runs into woods in Dover, prompting police search

There was police activity in Dover, Massachusetts, on Sunday after a man involved in a domestic disturbance fled into the woods.

Dover police say officers were in the Cedar Hill Road area searching for the suspect, who is described as a 24-year-old man with a thin build and longer hair. He was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

The search remains ongoing. Dover police are receiving assistance from surrounding agencies.

Further information was not released, including the man's name or what he was wanted for.