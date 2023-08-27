SUV bursts into flames on side of I-93 in Andover

An SUV went up in flames on the side of Interstate 93 in Andover, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing traffic delays.

Two occupants inside the Jeep Patriot were able to get out right before it caught fire around 1:15 p.m. close to where I-93 intersects with Interstate 495 at Exit 40B.

The Andover fire and police departments responded to the scene. Foam was used to extinguish the flames, and the fire was brought under control by 2 p.m.

Traffic was backed up about six miles.

The Jeep was towed to Coadys in Andover. It's a total loss.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Andover Fire Department for more information.