Swan and Canadian goose found dead at Hudson pond amid bird flu concerns

A swan and Canadian goose were found dead at a pond in Hudson, Massachusetts, amid bird flu concerns across the state.

The Hudson Fire Department, Animal Control and the Health Department responded to Bruces Pond off Apsley Street on Saturday morning after a swan and goose were found dead.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

With bird flu cases on the rise in Massachusetts, town officials decided to recover the birds as a precautionary measure to safeguard public health and prevent potential transmission to other wildlife or domestic animals.

"While bird flu primarily affects birds, the risk to humans is extremely low. However, it’s important to take preventive measures and remain cautious to protect both people and animals," said Lauren Antonelli, director of the town's Health Department.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Residents are being advised not to touch any dead birds if they come across them. Instead, sightings of dead birds should be reported to the state.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed," Antonelli said. "Residents should feel confident that the necessary measures are being taken to address this issue while keeping the community informed."