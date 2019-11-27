Tacko Fall to Miss Time With Bone Bruise on Right Knee

Tacko Time will have to wait a while as the Red Claws' main attraction will miss time due to a right knee injury.

Tacko Fall suffered a bone bruise during Maine's loss to the Memphis Hustle on Monday. He'll be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.

This news is tremendously disappointing as Fall has been on a roll through his first six games with the Red Claws. The 7-foot-5 phenom is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

In Monday's game, Fall set a Red Claws record with 14 offensive rebounds (18 total) to go along with 16 points.

