Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium Outfits: See the Party, the Ballgowns

By Asher Klein

Nobody puts on a show quite like Taylor Swift, and she came to Foxboro dressed to impress on Friday night, the first of her three-concert run at Gillette Stadium. See some of her many outfits here.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

