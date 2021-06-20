Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Teen Drowns in Bedford, NH, Pond

Nashua police divers located the teen's body in Sebbins Pond around 9:05 p.m. Sunday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A teenage boy drowned while swimming in a pond on Sunday in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said.

The boy was reported missing around 7 p.m., Bedford police said in a statement. Officers who responded to Sebbins Pond attempted to locate the teen before requesting assistance from the Nashua Police Department dive team.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a roughly two-hour search, divers recovered the teen's body around 9:05 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 13 mins ago

Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

Body of Man Recovered From Narragansett Bay; Search Continues for Child

The boy was not identified, and police did not provide any other information.

The drowning is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireBedfordBedford Policesebbins pond
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us