Teen on minibike seriously hurt in crash, Taunton police say

A 14-year-old on a minibike was seriously injured in a crash with a car driven by another teenager Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and Silverwood Drive. Police and fire crews responded around 3 p.m.

The minibike's rider, a 14-year-old male, was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 17-year-old female driver of the car, a Toyota Corolla, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say.