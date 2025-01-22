Taunton

Teen on minibike seriously hurt in crash, Taunton police say

WJAR

A 14-year-old on a minibike was seriously injured in a crash with a car driven by another teenager Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and Silverwood Drive. Police and fire crews responded around 3 p.m.

The minibike's rider, a 14-year-old male, was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 17-year-old female driver of the car, a Toyota Corolla, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say.

This article tagged under:

TauntonMassachusetts
