Teenager Pulled Unresponsive From Worcester Lake, Rushed to Hospital

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Quinsigamond Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive 16-year-old when he was pulled out of the water about 6:30 p.m. at Regatta Point, according to Worcester police.

He was taken to a hospital in Boston; police didn't know his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

They didn't release more information, including the teen's name and what's suspected to have led to his hospitalization.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monday, Memorial Day, was hot and humid across Massachusetts, with people flocking to beaches and parks for some relief.

University of Pittsburgh doctors have some tips for planning your outdoor workouts and staying safe during the hottest parts of summer.