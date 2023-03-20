The Clam Box in Quincy Has Been Sold for $1.3 Million

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular waterside seafood spot in Quincy that has been around for more than 50 years has been sold to the owner of another well-known South Shore restaurant.

According to an article from the Patriot Ledger, The Clam Box at Wollaston Beach in Quincy has been purchased by Marko Fani who runs Strawberry Fair, an eatery in Norwell known in part for its breakfast dishes. The post mentions that the Schwanke family, who had been the owners of The Clam Box, sold the place for $1.325 million in February, while Fani indicates that there will be little in the way of changes to the restaurant, saying that "It's an institution where people expect what they're used to getting....(The previous owners) were doing a a great job. We'll keep it that way and make it better." Fani also indicates that The Clam Box, which hopes to open for the season later this week, could eventually be open year around.

In addition to The Clam Box, Fani also purchased the Baja Box next door, which is known for its tacos and ice cream; it should be opening for the season in late April.

The address for The Clam Box is 789 Quincy Shore Drive, Quincy, MA, 02170. Its website is at https://clamboxquincy.com/