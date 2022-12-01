The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down.

According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

…this is NOT a time to be sad. This is a time to celebrate with us. WE ARE STILL OPEN. So please, walk through the door, have a drink and let's make some final memories together. Save all the wishy-washy memory posts until after we're actually gone. WE NEED Y'ALL TO COME IN HERE. Anyways, we're open EVERY WEEKEND until Saturday, December 17. That is our very last night of business. So that's 3 weekends left (except for Friday Dec. 9 which is private). We intend to do something in the future, but it will never be like this again.

The Good Life had once been an upscale dining spot, going through an ownership change around 2005 and turning into more of a restaurant, bar, and nightclub while also featuring local artwork as well.

The address for The Good Life is 28 Kingston Street, Boston, MA, 02111. Its website can be found at https://www.goodlifebar.com/