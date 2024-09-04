The Halal Guys, Dave's Hot Chicken to open in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few months ago, it was reported that a couple of growing chains were both planning to open within a development in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, and now we have learned that the two businesses will be doing something similar in the southwest suburbs.

According to a source, The Halal Guys and Dave's Hot Chicken are both planning to open in Dedham, with the two of them apparently moving into the space by Star Market on Providence Highway that had been home to Panera before it moved up the street. These plans have been confirmed by a page within the town's website that shows a Design Review Advisory Board hearing, showing The Halal Guys as being at 799 Providence Highway and Dave's Hot Chicken being at 797 Providence Highway.

Back in June, we wrote about plans for The Halal Guys and Dave's Hot Chicken to open at the Bon on Boylston Street in the Fenway, with the former being takeout-only while the latter will apparently have both takeout and dine-in options.

The website for The Halal Guys is at https://thehalalguys.com/ and the website for Dave's Hot Chicken is at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/

