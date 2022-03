Your Instagram account is great to share your videos and photos with followers, but scammers are eager to take it away from you.

A devious scam sends you an email or Instagram DM claiming that you have violated copyright law and your account will be deleted. It urges you to click on a link and enter your login details.

Betsy Badell and Rob Michaelson explain how the scam works and how to protect your account from being hijacked.