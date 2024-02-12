The Legacy Pioneer Awards: Watch live

Watch as Black leaders in Boston and throughout Massachusetts are honored at The Legacy Pioneer awards, which commend those who have broken down barriers, opened doors to economic opportunities, championed inclusivity and driven positive change across the city and state for minority owned and operated businesses.

Legacy Pioneer honorees embody the evolving face of leadership within the Commonwealth’s Black community.

You can watch a livestream of the awards ceremony on Monday, Feb. 12, from 7-8 p.m., in the video player above.

The initiative is co-led by the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Builders of Color Coalition, Embrace Boston, Mill Cities Community Investments, New Commonwealth Fund and The Partnership.

The Legacy Pioneers initiative is aligned with Black History Month and dedicated to recognizing the achievements of influential Black business and economic development leaders.