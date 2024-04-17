Boston

New York Times releases its list of the best restaurants in Boston

The list includes a mix of popular and lesser known spots

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The New York Times released its list of the best restaurants in (Greater) Boston right now this week as part of its ongoing "Where to Eat: 25 Best" series.

Making the list were a highly-rated Cambridge bagel shop, a Dorchester Vietnamese sandwich shop, a Winthrop seafood hotspot, a renowned oyster bar and many more.

Here's a quick look at who made the list.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Click here to read the full story.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us