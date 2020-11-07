‘The People Have Spoken': Local Lawmakers React to Biden's Projected Win

New England's mostly Democratic legislative delegation reacted with joy on social media on Saturday as Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election by NBC News and other national news outlets.

"Thank God," said outgoing U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts.

"A big congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to contain this pandemic and build back better -- and I know Joe and Kamala will work hard to unite our country as we confront these challenges."

"The people have spoken & the goodness of America is shining through," added U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts.

"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!" tweeted U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts. "This is a historic victory for all Americans--for workers, immigrants, women, communities of color. For everyone who believes in science, equality, justice and decency. We will rebuild and emerge stronger under their leadership."

"President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @Kamala Harris! That feels so good to say," said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. "Americans chose Joe and Kamala to lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity. We've got a lot to do. Let's get to work."

"Congratulations President Biden!" said recently-reelected U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont. "I am looking forward to working with you to deliver immediate COVID relief for Americans, roll back the harmful Trump policies and enact meaningful legislation for working Americans."

"I can't wait to get to work," U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said.

More on their reaction below:

