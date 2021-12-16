Thieves Target Mass., NH Jewelry Stores in Smash and Grab Burglaries: ‘Like Ninjas'

A large pack of brazen thieves have been smashing their way into jewelry stores in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire – obliterating display cases and grabbing as much jewelry as quickly as they can – before going onto the next shop.

That’s according to Burlington police who are investigating a theft early Sunday morning at A Touch of Midas Jewelers -- where about nine thieves were caught on camera.

Burlington Police Det. Lt. Mike McDade said, “They’re in and out quick, they were wielding hammers, all having a mask.”

“They’re like ninjas, they’re all masks and hoods,” said Roland’s Jewelry owner Roland Racicot.

Roland’s Jewelry in Medford was hit about an hour later.

“I’ve never seen it in my lifetime where they’re coming in in waves, and robbing people, it’s just terrible,” said Racicot.

They’re also picking up the pieces at Gold N Oldies in Everett where the thieves didn’t make off with as much as they had likely hoped for, when they smashed out the front door Thursday morning.

Gold N Oldies owner Conrad Casarijian said, “God bless Nino who put up the rod iron grates in the store here because that really saved me from losing inventory.”

In New Hampshire, jewelry stores in Manchester and Nashua were broken into, as well, in the early morning hours Thursday.

McDade says all the police agencies are sharing information and are talking about forming a task force – possibly even getting the FBI involved to try to help catch these thieves.

"I’d hate to see a violent confrontation, the stakes are pretty high," McDade said. "I’m sure they’re aware of it, I’m worried about them ramming a police cruiser, with the weapons and whatnot.”

Burlington police say they’ve been able to confirm at least three of these crimes are connected – and there are at least eight or nine more with a similar pattern.

Police say they expect to increase patrols, and they’re asking jewelers to lock up as many valuable items as possible.