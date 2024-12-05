Three former Mass. bank tellers indicted in $90,000 theft scheme

Three former Citizens Bank employees have been charged with stealing nearly $90,000 from customers’ accounts in a coordinated scheme involving unauthorized withdrawals, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Authorities say Yeimaly Moscat, 23, of Boston, Yojairis Suazo, 21, of Boston, and Angelica Morales, 31, of Mattapan, allegedly used their positions as bank tellers to process fraudulent transactions and funnel money to co-conspirators.

The unauthorized withdrawals took place at branches in Somerville, Dorchester, and Milton between September 2022 and December 2023.

Authorities say Moscat and Suazo began the scheme in 2022, while working at Citizens Bank branches in Somerville and Dorchester, respectively. Moscat allegedly processed 12 unauthorized withdrawals totaling $40,900, while Suazo conducted 15 fraudulent transactions worth $30,850, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. The funds were reportedly handed over at counters to individuals falsely labeled as “known customers.”

A year later, Morales allegedly joined the scheme while working at a Milton branch. According to investigators, she processed five unauthorized withdrawals amounting to $20,000 between November and December 2023. Morales allegedly handed the money to people who were not the account holders.

Citizens Bank flagged the suspicious transactions, prompting an investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Somerville Police Department, and the United States Secret Service.

Moscat and Suazo were arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on charges including larceny over $1,200 by scheme, embezzlement by a bank employee, conspiracy to commit larceny, and attempted larceny. Moscat was released on $1,000 bail, while Suazo was released on her own recognizance. Both were ordered to stay away from all Citizens Bank locations. Morales has been summoned to appear in court on December 12.