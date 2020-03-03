Just days removed from multiple high-profile dropouts from the Democratic primary, voters in three states across New England will weigh in on a narrowed active field.

Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine are three of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, where about one-third of the available Democratic delegates are up for grabs.

In the two days following the primary elections in South Carolina on Saturday, three top candidates — billionaire Tom Steyer, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar — each suspended their campaigns. Buttigieg and Klobuchar, as well as earlier dropout Beto O’Rourke, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Monday evening.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who traveled home from California to Massachusetts to vote early Tuesday, has indicated she will remain in the race until the convention.

Warren has yet to secure a top-two finish in the first four primary events thus far and has not accrued any delegates since the Iowa caucuses.

The senator is hoping to pick up a win in her home state, but recent polls have showed her in a narrow race with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who held a rally on Boston Common Saturday that attracted more than 13,000 attendees.

Warren is expected to vote in Cambridge early this morning and then travel to Detroit for election night.

Sanders will return to Burlington to cast his ballot and remain in Vermont Tuesday evening.

Former Mass. Governor Bill Weld, who is challenging President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries, will head to the polls in Canton around 9 a.m. and spend the night in Boston.

In Massachusetts, polling places are required to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some polling places may choose to open as early as 5:45 a.m.

All polls in Vermont open between 5 and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Maine poll places open between 6:00 am and 10:00 am. and all close at 8:00 p.m.



