Mayflower II

Tickets Now Available for Mayflower Sails 2020 Festival

The event will celebrate the 400th anniversary of pilgrims first trans-Atlantic voyage to Plymouth

By Gaia De Simoni

Mayflower II Edited
Mystic Seaport

The restored reproduction of the Pilgrim ship Mayflower is ready to make its debut in Boston Harbor in May at the Mayflower Sails 2020 festival, and tickets are now available.

If you want to board the ship and take a tour, you can get a free ticket at MayflowerSails2020.com.

The free six-day maritime festival from May 14-19 celebrates the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' voyage to Plymouth from England. Along with tours of the Mayflower II, the festival in Charlestown Navy Yard will have a concert, educational activities and more.

The Mayflower II launched in September after a three-year restoration in Mystic, Connecticut.

NBC10 Boston is media sponsor of the event and will provide live coverage of the moment Mayflower II arrives in Boston Harbor.

