TIMELINE: Documents shed light on Lewiston, Maine, mass shooter's history

The NBC10 Boston Investigators received information through a public records request about the red flags that the Lewiston, Maine, gunman's mental health was declining.

The information sheds new light on the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history, and the fact that the family of the the gunman, Robert Card, alerted the sheriff that they were becoming "concerned" about his deteriorating mental health while he had access to firearms.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department:

May 3: The gunman's family contacts the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department concerned about his wellbeing and reports he had firearms. Sheriff says they contacted his Army Reserve training group and were assured the man would get the medical attention he needed.

The gunman's family contacts the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department concerned about his wellbeing and reports he had firearms. September: His training group asks the sheriff’s department for a wellness check.

His training group asks the sheriff’s department for a wellness check. Sept. 15-16: A sheriff's deputy goes to the man's home but he is not there. They file an attempt to locate with other law enforcement agencies. The alert included a warning that the gunman was known to be armed and dangerous and included details of his behavior. It also urged officers to use extreme caution. The Sagadahoc County deputy then made contact with the gunman's unit commander, who said that the man no longer had any weapons from the reserve unit. His commander advised that they were trying to him get treatment for and that he thought it best to let him have time to himself.

A sheriff's deputy goes to the man's home but he is not there. They file an attempt to locate with other law enforcement agencies. Sept. 17: Deputy made contact with the shooter's brother, who said he would work to secure any firearms that he had access to. The deputy also asked that the family call back if they believed that he need an evaluation or was a risk to himself or others.

Deputy made contact with the shooter's brother, who said he would work to secure any firearms that he had access to. The deputy also asked that the family call back if they believed that he need an evaluation or was a risk to himself or others. Oct. 18: That attempt to locate the gunman was canceled.

That attempt to locate the gunman was canceled. Oct. 25: The man allegedly opens fire at the bowling alley and bar, killing 18 and wounding several more.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24101757-23-015694

In Maine, if someone threatens to harm themselves or others, police can seize weapons with a court order, but a man's stay a mental health facility did not stop him from allegedly using a weapon to gun down people at two Lewiston businesses.

Sagadahoc Sheriff Joel Merry released the following statement along with the documents:

We believe that our agency acted appropriately and followed procedures for conducting an attempt to locate and wellness check.

My office will evaluate our policies and procedures for how we conduct wellness checks with the goal of making any improvements that are in the interest of public safety while balancing the rights of individuals.

On Tuesday, a representative for the Army released a statement to NBC News noting that the gunman was directed not to have a weapon after a mental health incident that took place while he was at West Point in New York.

Given that the Army Reserve was aware of SFC Card’s actions at West Point, they remained committed to providing care and support to him. The Army directed that the service member should not have a weapon, handle ammunition, and not participate in live fire activity. The Army also declared the service member non-deployable due to concerns over his well-being. His company commander was notified of the restrictions. The USARC Surgeon Office and USARC medical management made multiple attempts to contact Card. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot provide further details. —Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, Army spokesperson.