wellfleet

Toddler bitten by dog on Cape Cod, flown to hospital in Boston, police say

The dog involved was a pit bull mix, and everyone involved knew each other, according to Wellfleet police

By Staff Reports

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A 2-year-old child was bitten by a dog at a home in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, Sunday, and flown to a hospital in Boston for treatment, police said.

The toddler is expected to survive the apparent attack.

The incident was reported about 2:15 p.m. at a home on East Hill Road, police said. The Wellfleet Fire Department brought the child to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Barnstable, where a medical helicopter flew them to a Boston hospital.

The incident, which remained under investigation by Wellfleet police as of Sunday afternoon, did not leave the child with life-threatening injuries, officials said. The dog involved was a pit bull mix, and everyone involved knew each other.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police didn't share more information about what's believed to have happened.

More Mass. dog news

Boston Marathon 18 hours ago

Statue of Spencer the Marathon dog unveiled in Ashland

Hanson Mar 29

Mass. man arrested on federal dogfighting charges, 13 pit bull-type dogs seized

This article tagged under:

wellfleetMassachusettsdogs
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us