Tom Brady ‘Questionable’ for Sunday’s Game With Elbow Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after he was limited in practice Friday due to a right elbow injury.

Brady, who has dealt with other injuries this season, is one of several Patriots listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game.

Friday was the first time this week that Brady has shown upon on the team's injury report. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, said Brady is expected to play Sunday. "More managing the elbow and taking care of it than anything."

Other Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's game include Ja'Whaun Bentley, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Phillip Dorsett, Nate Ebner, Julian Edelman, Damien Harris, Jason McCourty, Mohamed Sanu, John Simon and Matthew Slater.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported Sanu is dealing with a high ankle sprain that may force him to miss time, but the veteran wide receiver appears to be progressing well. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Friday that Sanu now is considered "day-to-day."

The Cowboys are dealing with their own set of injuries, as star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is officially ruled out with a neck injury.

Dallas offensive guard Connor Williams is questionable with a knee injury, while linebacker Joe Thomas and safety Donovan Wilson are both questionable due to illness, as a flu bug apparently has invaded the Cowboys' locker room.