New details on Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

New details are expected to be released this week about Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this June.

ESPN's Mike Reiss revealed in his Sunday notes column that Patriots season-ticket holders will be sent ticket information for the even this week. They will be given preferred pricing through April 12, and then any remaining tickets will be released to the general public.

Tickets would be made available to the general public later in April, if any remain.

Reiss also said the event could be similar to "Larry Bird Night" at the Boston Garden in 1993. That event featured many of Bird's former teammates, as well as friend and longtime on-court nemesis Magic Johnson.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Magic Johnson, right, shakes hands with fellow basketball legend Larry Bird, who recently retired. Larry Bird's career with the Boston Celtics was celebrated on Larry Bird Night, Feb. 4, 1993. (Photo by Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Few details about the June 12 ceremony have been released by the team thus far, though they have said it will be held at Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m. and will be a ticketed event.

Team executives chose the 12th day of the sixth month as two of the numbers most often associated with Brady’s Patriots career; his six Super Bowl championships and his uniform number, 12. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft waived the usual four-year waiting period for Brady typically required before inducting players into the Patriots Hall of Fame.