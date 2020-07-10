Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Tractor Trailer Brings Down Utility Pole in Wilmington

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tractor trailer brought down a utility pole around midnight in Wilmington, Massachusetts, prompting police to close the street to traffic for several hours Friday morning.

Wilmington police said on Twitter that the tractor trailer took down a utility pole and wires on West Street, resulting in the closure of West Street between Lowell Street and the Woodbriar Nursing Home.

The truck was moved just after 4:30 a.m., at which time West Street reopened to one lane of traffic, police said.

The scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWilmingtontractor-trailer crash
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us